He lost his 24-day fight for life – Sözcü

Driver Hasan Özsezgin, who was seriously injured in the midibus accident that occurred on October 28 in Bodrum district of Muğla, died 24 days later in the hospital where he was treated.

Published: 17:37 – 20 November 2023

In the accident that took place at Gümbet Junction, the shuttle bus belonging to Bodrum Municipality, driven by Hasan Özsezgin, crossed into the opposite lane, knocked down the lighting pole and collided with the car driven by Erkan A., who was driving. 4 people, including 1 child, were injured in the accident.

Hasan Özsezgin, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and received treatment. Özsezgin lost his 24-day fight for life.

Özsezgin’s body was buried in the neighborhood cemetery after the prayer at Bitez Gülsevim Rüştü Kaynak Mosque. (AA)

