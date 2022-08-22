Another round of the epidemic struck, and yet another came forward. In the face of the severe and complicated epidemic situation, the Huli District Urban Management Bureau conscientiously implemented the deployment arrangements of the district party committee and district government. At the same time, the law enforcement team synchronously promoted the implementation of the tasks of epidemic prevention and control and the creation of civilization, made every effort to build a safety net for epidemic prevention and control with “hard work and responsibility”, and worked hard to improve the level of refined management with “embroidery” efforts to create a better In a peaceful and tidy beautiful lake, let the people share a better urban life.

move on command

Adhere to the important part of the epidemic prevention process

in front of the stage

“It’s not good, our law enforcement team members are suffering from heat stroke, so send them to a cool place to breathe!”

At a nucleic acid detection sampling point in charge of the Heshan Squadron, Wang Lingling, who fought on the front line with other squadron members for four consecutive days, suffered from heat stroke. She is the only female member of the Heshan Squadron. Seeing Wang Lingling “falling down”, everyone hurriedly sent her to rest and scrape, hoping she could rest for a while, but she got up and hurried back to work after a short rest. “My child is one year old, and I am also a mother. It hurts to see the children being pushed by carts and being led by their parents to do nucleic acid testing every day, so I ask myself to work harder to let the epidemic pass quickly.” She is hearty smiled at the others.

behind the scenes

As one of the five squadrons stationed in the street, the Heshan squadron has taken over 24 of the 90 nucleic acid detection sampling points in Huli District, accounting for more than a quarter. Complex and other characteristics, the heavy task can be imagined. Every morning at five o’clock in the morning, all the staff of Heshan Squadron began to rush to various points to maintain order, debug instruments, bring law enforcement recorders and walkie-talkies, and everyone started their day’s work. Renovating the city appearance around the nucleic acid testing sampling site, helping the elderly with inconvenience, walking slowly and shouting. When there is a lot of traffic, the station is under the scorching sun for several hours, and the uniform is almost dry when it gets wet. Pass.

In fact, when the epidemic struck again, the experienced Huli urban management and law enforcement team members were already ready and sticking to every important link of the epidemic prevention process.

Sometimes, they put on protective masks and turned from “urban management blue” into “epidemic prevention blue” – on the evening of August 14, the front squadron received an urgent notice to collect information and enter the backup staff, hoping to go to the nucleic acid testing and sampling site to assist in the development Work, immediately selected 24 co-investigators to stand by at any time. In the early morning of the 15th, the squadron received an emergency notification, requiring 24 information entry backup staff to come to the site the next day to carry out information entry work. One person; at seven o’clock the next morning, they arrived on time at the Dianqian International Trade Kindergarten, the High Palace Stage, the Dianqian Basketball Court and other places, and quickly devoted themselves to work.

Sometimes, they are the “housekeepers” in the mouths of the masses, implementing prevention and control regulations and strictly carrying out law enforcement. Since the 14th, the Jinshan Squadron has acted quickly, led by the street, and the squadron and various communities, police stations, safety supervision stations and other functional departments have conducted inspections of the area under their jurisdiction. In some areas, a comprehensive “street sweeping” operation was carried out, and a comprehensive inspection of epidemic prevention and control was carried out. During the operation, law enforcement officers carefully and meticulously checked and urged businesses and properties to implement the various requirements of the epidemic notice, focusing on checking the nucleic acid status of employees in catering stores and whether dine-in is prohibited; whether shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers markets, and door posts have implemented code scanning and wearing Masks and other normalized prevention and control measures, timely persuasion and correction of units and individuals that have not been implemented, and temporarily suspend the operation of stalls such as Houkeng Club, Jinshan BRT, Gaolin Yili Backmen, etc. in the jurisdiction to prevent people from gathering and implement the epidemic situation. prevention and control work.

Only its hardships can make it more courageous; only its perseverance can be precious. Every law enforcement team member stepped forward at a critical moment, performed their mission and responsibility with their actions, and contributed to the city’s resolute victory in the epidemic prevention and control war and increased confidence.

No slack

Strike hard to rectify hidden dangers

in front of the stage

“During the epidemic, you are also so serious and responsible? It’s my responsibility, I’m really sorry…”

On August 14 and 16, the Jinshan Squadron joined the property and demolition company, and dispatched 20 personnel to quickly demolish the illegal nailing and falling of the two roofs in the B area of ​​Jinlinwan Garden, with a total demolition area of ​​38 square meters. These two houses are located on the top floor and belong to a building-within-a-building structure. In order to increase the usable area, the owners thought that the squadron’s law enforcement force was weak and was a fluke during the epidemic. safety structure. To this end, after the law enforcement officers carried out the propaganda and re-education of the “Several Regulations on Property Management in Xiamen City” and other laws and regulations, the law enforcement officers issued relevant documents in accordance with the law to adopt rapid demolition procedures, and thoroughly demolished the illegal construction.

behind the scenes

Those who also chose to build illegally against the wind during the epidemic also included the parties involved in the two private houses located on Dianqian Road. Neither of them carried out illegal construction without the approval of the relevant departments. Rushing to build, I didn’t expect to be caught. After the law enforcement officers found out, they conducted publicity and education on regulations to the two parties on the spot, explained the danger of illegal construction, and issued a “Notice of Ordering Correction”, ordering the parties to make corrections immediately, but the parties refused to cooperate with law enforcement for various reasons. In order to prevent problems before they occur, law enforcement officers organized law enforcement forces to completely demolish the illegally built brick walls and steel frames to eliminate potential safety hazards.

Eliminate security risks and do not slack off. Recently, the law enforcement members of the Heshan Squadron discovered during the targeted inspection and investigation that there were great safety hazards in the large-scale high-altitude billboards on the north and south sides of the roof of an apartment building on Fanghu South Road. The law enforcement team immediately popularized and educated the owner of relevant laws and regulations, and the parties humbly accepted and agreed to remove it. Subsequently, the law enforcement team used large-scale machinery to dismantle the large outdoor advertisement, which lasted six and a half hours and covered an area of ​​106.2 square meters. Law enforcement officers of Jiangtou Squadron found that some advertisements around Taiwan Street and Jiangtou West Road were damaged, and a few stores still hang them without permission. Law enforcement team members and professional demolition personnel were organized to focus on the damaged and randomly hung billboards that had not been rectified by themselves. Demolition and cleaning, a total of 7 illegal outdoor billboards were demolished, with an area of ​​22.68 square meters.

In the face of the epidemic, the city has slowed down the pace, but it does not mean that there has been any laxity in the city’s management and law enforcement. The business work will never be relaxed. The Huli urban management law enforcement team insists on both the prevention and control of the epidemic and the creation of a civilized model city.(Xiamen Daily reporter Ye Shuyang correspondent Lin Yuanhua Zhuang Yinghong)

