SBU employees detained another traitor who was working for the enemy. An enemy informant recorded the consequences of a Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia.

According to SBU counterintelligence data, the attacker was gathering information for the occupiers about the consequences of Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

It was established that it was he who recorded and sent to the enemy a photo of the destroyed apartment building, which the invaders attacked on March 22 of this year.

The occupiers needed such information to prepare for new shelling of the region.

According to the investigation, the enemy informant turned out to be a local employee of the IT sphere, whom the Russian special service remotely engaged in secret cooperation.

He came into the aggressor’s field of vision due to the distribution of posts in social networks in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

For further communication with the occupiers, he used the Telegram messenger, and transmitted the collected information in the form of photo and video materials of buildings with a description of the surrounding area.

During searches of the person’s residence, a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with the enemy was found.

An investigation is currently underway to bring the perpetrator to justice.

We will remind, in the Kharkiv region, the SBU exposed the former abbot of the UOC temple, who blessed enemy soldiers during the occupation.

