Intangible Cultural Heritage + Scenic Spot Immersive Experience in Multiple Ways to Open Mangshi_News_Dehong Channel_Yunnan Net

On June 10, Mangshi’s 2023 “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” publicity and display activities kicked off.

On this year’s “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, Mangshi combined local reality and the needs of the masses, and relied on intangible cultural heritage related places, public cultural institutions, scenic spots, etc., to plan and hold intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, interactive exchanges, visits and other activities according to local conditions to guide The general public can enjoy the purchase of intangible cultural heritage, explore the taste of intangible cultural heritage, and go on intangible cultural heritage tours together.

In the Yinta Scenic Area of ​​Mangshi, there are wonderful national, provincial and municipal intangible cultural heritage representative projects “Dai Opera”, “Dai Peacock Dance”, “Jingpo Munao Zong Song”, “Dai Ga with Light”, “Dai Folk Singing” The performance of “Tune” attracted tourists from all walks of life to stop and watch; the exhibition boards of intangible cultural heritage projects at all levels showed the achievements and excellent practice cases of Mangshi’s systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage in recent years.

In the national 4A-level tourist attraction Mangshi Dai Ethnic Ancient Town, traditional art, traditional crafts, and traditional food intangible cultural heritage items will be exhibited and sold, and activities such as intangible cultural heritage live display and on-site experience will be carried out.

In recent years, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Mangshi’s intangible cultural heritage protection work has achieved gratifying results. Mangshi currently has 2 UNESCO intangible cultural heritage representative list items, 3 national intangible cultural heritage representative items, 7 provincial-level intangible cultural heritage items, 11 state-level intangible cultural heritage items, and 34 municipal-level intangible cultural heritage items, with national intangible cultural heritage representative inheritance 7 people, 8 people at the provincial level, 24 people at the state level, and 90 people at the city level; the De’ang traditional cultural and ecological protection area in Santaishan Township was announced as the first batch of provincial-level cultural and ecological protection areas in Yunnan Province.

