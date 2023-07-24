Jack Wolfskin outdoor jacket for 125 instead of 210 euros: the top deals on Monday

24.07.2023, 18:35

10 Min.

Going on a bargain hunt is not that easy: Most of the time you have to laboriously look for offers. Here you can conveniently get worthwhile deals at a glance.

Maybe you know this: In order to get a good offer, you often have to laboriously click from page to page, possibly register for the hundredth newsletter and then, in the most annoying case, fulfill further conditions. In short: Bargain hunting is often associated with effort and time – and sometimes also gets on your nerves. To make it easier for you to search for the best deals, you will find worthwhile offers from various areas at a glance here: Bargains such as tablets or smartphones, kitchen gadgets, garden tools or other everyday helpers.

Die Top-Deals am Montag



40% Discount: Jack Wolfskin Men’s Go Hike Jacket, outdoor jacket for hiking, waterproof, windproof, breathable, different colours, for 125.95 euros instead of 209.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

49% Discount: Laura Scott wrap dress (2-piece set), one-color and all-over print, single jersey, various color combinations, NEW collection, for 39.99 euros instead of 79 euros. Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: Giorgio Armani “Acqua di Gioia”, Eau de Parfum, 30 ml, f 37.30 euros instead of 63 euros. Here’s the deal.

57% Discount: Fiskars complete set with hose drum and hoses, range: 21.5 meters, Waterwheel M with wall bracket, incl. bypass secateurs, for 49.99 euros instead of 116.98 euros. Here’s the deal.

38% Discount: Anker Powerstation 521, 256 watt capacity, 5 connections, LED display, energy-saving mode, for 229 euros instead of 369.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

45% Discount: Cremesso Viva B6 coffee machine “Indian Yellow”, capsule machine, 0.9 liter, container for 14 capsules, for 80.99 euros instead of 149 euros. Here’s the deal.

49% Discount: Silk’n Smoothing brush GoBrush Mist, 23 temperature settings from 120 to 230 degrees, 3D smoothing technology, for 34.99 euros instead of 69 euros. Here’s the deal.

Top Deals of the Week: July 24-30, 2023



The best deals from Amazon



46% Discount: LEGO 60377 City Ocean Explorer Boat, with coral reef, submarine, 3 minifigures and manta rays, sharks, crabs and 2 turtles, for 15,99 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: Barbie GWM78, Dreamtopia Magical Magic Light Unicorn with touch function, light and sound, doll toys and doll accessories from 3 years, for 43.40 euros instead of 99.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: VAUDE Women’s Qimsa, women’s softshell jacket, cycling and hiking jacket, windproof, breathable and water-repellent, for 68.99 euros instead of 160 euros. Here’s the deal.

Freenet deal of the week



Bargain hits with Freenet: 6 GB all-network flat rate for effectively less than 5 euros/month

Freenet is currently offering a tariff that is particularly interesting for those who do not surf the Internet a lot.

Six gigabytes of LTE data volume (50 Mbit/s) Telephone and SMS flat rate 120 euros in cashback Monthly basic fee: 9.99 euros per month instead of 14.99 euros

After deducting the bonuses such as cashback and the bonus for taking your number with you, an effective monthly price of EUR 4.57 remains.

Click here for the offer from Freenet

Otto’s best deals



38% Discount: Salomon Ardent Mid Gore-Tex hiking shoe, for 98.99 euros instead of 160 euros. Here’s the deal.

49% Discount: JBL Tune 130NC TWS in-ear headphones, Active Noise Canceling (ANC), True Wireless, Bluetooth, 4 microphones, up to 40 hours runtime, for 49.99 euros instead of 99 euros. Here’s the deal.

42% Discount: Beurer MP 64 manicure/pedicure set, with ten attachments made of sapphire and felt, battery life up to 2 hours, for 64.99 euros instead of 113 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from net



50% Discount: Relaxdays copper chain lock, 100 cm, 1.22 kg, incl. 2 keys, for 14.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

39% Discount: CLP Racing Fire I office chair, continuously height-adjustable desk chair with headrest, weight: 16 kg, with 5 smooth-running castors, max. load 120 kg, for 89.99 euros instead of 148.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

28% Discount: Karlsberg Mixery Nastrov Iced blue 5.0% vol., 0.5 liter can, pack of 24, for 22 euros instead of 30.96 euros. Here’s the deal.

Flaconi’s best deals



37% Discount: LANCÔME “Life is beautiful”, Refillable, Eau de Parfum, 30 ml, für 43.95 euros instead of 70 euros. Here’s the deal.

42% Discount: Giorgio Armani “My Way” Refillable Eau de Parfum 30 ml for 47.47 euros instead of 82 euros. Here’s the deal.

39% Discount: KENZO Flower Ikebana by Kenzo, Eau de Parfum, 40 ml, for 57.77 euros instead of 95.50 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Ebay



50% Discount: CR7 boxer shorts 3 pack assorted colors for 14.95 euros instead of 29.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

57% Discount: Rowenta CF9620 Hot Air Brush “Ultimate Experience”, 750 Watt, with 3 brushes for all hair types, for 84.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros.Here’s the deal.

64% Discount: Bauknecht microwave MW 253, 900 watt power, seven levels, 34 cm wide, cable length 85 cm, for 111.11 euros instead of 309 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Aldi



57% Discount: Damascus knife set, 5 pieces, cooking, meat, Santoku, universal and paring knife, incl. magnetic knife block, for 84.99 euros instead of 199.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

47% Discount: Prophete E-Mountain Bike Graveler, 29 inch, AEG EasyDrive+ rear motor, 48 volt, 40 Nm AEG downtube battery, 48 V, 10.4 Ah, 499 Wh Shimano Alivio 9-speed derailleur, for 999 euros instead of 1899.95 euros.Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: Motorola Moto Jr300 Kids Headphones, Volume Limiter, Soft Headband and Earcup Padding, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Pink or Blue, for 29.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

Tink’s best deals



25% Discount: Nuki Opener, smart door opener, incl. Nuki Bridge, ring to open function, for 169.95 euros instead of 228 euros. Here’s the deal.

36% Discount: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 Bluetooth Starter Kit, 3 Lamps, Dimmer, Motion Sensor, for 149.95 euros instead of 234.98 euros. Here’s the deal.

38% Discount: Anker Powerstation 521, 256 watts, 5 connections, LED display, black, for 229 euros instead of 369.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

19.11.2021

More tips for saving



There are new ways to save every day – but especially with discount campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday or Black Monday. Sign up now for a free 30-day membership at Amazon Prime Sign up to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early. You can easily cancel the subscription after the discount campaign. In this way, you benefit from the advantages, but you do not have to pay anything for them. In addition, there are no shipping costs for Prime products.

By the way: You can also find vouchers and discounts for numerous online shops here.

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

