Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 23, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 23, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 23, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 23, 2022

Release date: 2022- 07- 24 09: 06

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

From 0 to 24:00 on July 23, 2022, 3 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province, all in Nanchang City; 6 new cases were cured and discharged, all in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,395 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,380 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 23, 2022, there are 14 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 23, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province; 3 new cases were cured and discharged, and 2 new cases were released from isolation medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 23, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 imported confirmed cases and 32 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 23, 2022, there are 9 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on May 28, 2022

From 0 to 24:00 on July 23, 2022, 7 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, all in Nanchang City; 5 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on July 23, 2022, there are 65 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

July 24, 2022

