The paisa singer released her fourth album called ‘Mañana ser bonito’ and also created material from her songs to be sent via the messaging ‘app’.

In the early hours of this Friday, Karol G released his fourth studio album called ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’, which brings together 17 songs, including the long-awaited collaboration with Shakira (TQG) from Barranquilla.

To continue in the vein of this new work, “La Bichota” launched a package of WhatsApp “stickers”: there are 16 different figures that allow their followers to express themselves in a fun way within the messaging platform.

Dancing red-haired mermaids, tears, kisses, angels and devils, flowers and skulls, thorny hearts and typically Colombian phrases are part of these ‘stickers’ alluding to the 32-year-old singer.

These figures are inspired by the creative design of the album and reflect the different emotions and feelings that Karol G experienced during a moment of transition and transformation in her life.

The ‘stickers’ of the interpreter of ‘Cairo’, ‘X if we return’, ‘Provence’ and ‘Gatúbela’ are now available to WhatsApp users around the world, both on cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems.

To download the official ‘stickers’ pack of ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’, you must enter this link that takes you directly to the download library: https://wa.me/stickerpack/KarolG

