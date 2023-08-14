Landslide from high mountains, fear in Val di Susa – News

It would have been a landslide that broke off at high altitude during a very strong storm that caused the sudden flood of a stream that crosses the town of Bardonecchia, creating panic among numerous residents and tourists in the crowded town of the Susa Valley on the border with France. At the moment there is no news of people involved.





The mass of mud, rocks and debris suddenly increased the flow of the watercourse while it didn’t even rain in the city. The Municipality of Bardonecchia has opened the Coc (Municipal Operations Centre) and has decided to use the Sports Hall to accommodate people who may have to leave their homes on the ground floor along the course of the stream.





The fury of the flood could have damaged some bridges, but this aspect can only be ascertained after the intervention of the technicians. The wave of mud would have also touched a hotel and the headquarters of the State Police.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

