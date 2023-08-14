Home » Landslide from high mountains, fear in Val di Susa – News
News

Landslide from high mountains, fear in Val di Susa – News

by admin
Landslide from high mountains, fear in Val di Susa – News

It would have been a landslide that broke off at high altitude during a very strong storm that caused the sudden flood of a stream that crosses the town of Bardonecchia, creating panic among numerous residents and tourists in the crowded town of the Susa Valley on the border with France. At the moment there is no news of people involved.


The mass of mud, rocks and debris suddenly increased the flow of the watercourse while it didn’t even rain in the city. The Municipality of Bardonecchia has opened the Coc (Municipal Operations Centre) and has decided to use the Sports Hall to accommodate people who may have to leave their homes on the ground floor along the course of the stream.


The fury of the flood could have damaged some bridges, but this aspect can only be ascertained after the intervention of the technicians. The wave of mud would have also touched a hotel and the headquarters of the State Police.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  FUT announces its position on early elections – breaking latest news

You may also like

LIVE | Presidential Debate 2023

Septuagenarian’s Suspicious Death Sheds Light on Possible Gender...

Message of the Holy Father Francis to the...

The last voyage of Lucio Spinozzi – Venice

Two deceased is the result of an accident...

faith and trust

Mayor Zhao Hongyu Conveys Important Instructions from General...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Criminals take a car with one of its...

Election of Prosecutor, Comptroller, Registrar and Auditor were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy