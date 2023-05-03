Home » Lions meet from May 3 to 7 in Cotonou – TOGOTOPNEWS
Lions meet from May 3 to 7 in Cotonou

The Lions, members of Multiple District (DM) 403 meet from May 3 to 7, 2023 in Cotonou, Benin. This, within the framework of the annual convention of this district.

The information is shared this April 29, 2023 with the press by the Governor of District 403A2 which is part of the DM. It was on the occasion of the fourth cabinet meeting of Bola Claude Christophe Aguiar who also informs that next year the convention will be held in Lomé.

In addition, on the sidelines of this convention, informs the Governor of district 403A2, the congress of his district will be organized, during which his successor will be appointed for the 2023-2024 term. An opportunity also for Bola Claude Christophe Aguiar to report on the activities carried out during a year of governorship.

Already a few months (2) from the end of his mandate, the results are positive. “In terms of membership, we have to create clubs, recruit enough members; we have created some, we have recruited. During the two months that we have left, we will still release new clubs. In terms of service, we have set ourselves the goal of serving one million people in our district, we are more than one million five hundred served,” said the Governor of District 403A2.

However, it is noted a slowness with regard to the financial contribution of the members. “We are committed to boosting members to contribute so that our Foundation (LCIF) can be able to help us whenever we need it,” said Claude Christophe Aguiar.

District 403A2 covers Togo, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Sierra Leone. District 403 was founded in 1957. It included until 1981, the clubs of the French-speaking countries of West Africa, Central Africa and those of the islands of the Indian Ocean, but also of all the English-speaking West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana.

Atha Assan

