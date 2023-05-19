Lotto Ladies Thuringia Tour 2023 – Route and FAQs

Schleiz:

The following streets will be completely closed on May 23 and an absolute ban on parking and stopping, in some cases already the evening before: Hofer Straße and federal highway B 2 (outskirts of Schleiz to the Heinrichsruh roundabout) from 8 a.m., federal highway B 282 (Heinrichsruh roundabout to the Oberböhmsdorf junction). ) from 11 a.m., through Oberböhmsdorf, Plauensche Straße, Richard-Bartholdt-Straße, Am Fasanengarten, Brunnengasse and the Neumarkt area from 7 a.m. The closure will be lifted around 4:30 p.m. The Neumarkt remains closed until around 6 p.m. Pay attention to the current signage. The diversion takes place via Tanna and Oschitz. Here you will find the detailed route of the 1st stage around Schleiz.



Do:

There is currently no information from the city of Gera on possible closures on the day of the race. Partial or full closures should be expected along the route on May 24th. Here you will find the detailed route of the 2nd stage around Gera.



Schmoelln:

The following streets will be completely closed on May 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Schmölln Markt – Gößnitzer Str. – Am Kellerberg – Nitzschka – K512 – Taupadel – Bornshain – Gößnitz, Walter-Rabold-Str. – Schmöllner Str. (Schmöllner Berg) – L1358 – Nörditz – roundabout Nitzschka – L 1356 Kummer – Thomas-Müntzer-Siedlung – left on L1361 – Brandrübel – K506 – Weißbach – Selka- Selka Schmöllner Landstr. to K 506 – Schmölln Sommeritzer Str. – Crimmitschauer Str. L 1361 – Crimmitschauer Str. – Markt (destination). The market area will remain completely closed on this day from 7 a.m. to around 9 p.m. Here you will find the detailed route of the 3rd stage around Schmölln.



Gotha:



On Friday (May 26, 2023), from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., various streets in the Gotha city area, especially in Gotha-West, in the area of ​​August-Creutzburg-Straße between Lindemannstraße and Juri-Gagarin-Straße, will be completely closed. There are also temporary closures in the area of ​​Humboldtstrasse, 18.-Marz-Strasse, Reinhardsbrunner Strasse, Puschkinallee, Schlossplatz, Parkallee, Mozartstrasse, Reyherstrasse, Enckestrasse, Steinmühlenallee, Friedrich-Perthes-Strasse, Gotthardstrasse, Kastanienallee, Mohrenberg/Arnoldiplatz, Huttenstrasse, Gartenstrasse, Bertha-von Suttner-Platz, Goldbacher Strasse, Annastrasse, Zeppelinstrasse, Eisenacher Strasse and Prießnitzstrasse. Here you will find the detailed route of the 4th stage around Gotha.

Schmalkalden:



The start/finish area is completely closed on the day of the bike tour from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the bike race, roads will be temporarily closed where the riders are located. The start is from Kassler Straße in the direction of Steinbach-Hallenberg – Oberhof – Zella-Mehlis – Schwarza – Wasungen – Schmalkalden. Then it goes in the 2nd round over Mittelstille – Christes – Schwarza – Wasungen – Schmalkalden. Here you will find the detailed route of the 5th stage around Schmalkalden.



Mühlhausen:

The street “An der Burg” between Pfortenstrasse and Hauptmannstrasse will be completely closed to traffic on May 28 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Access to the “Burggalerie” car park will be maintained. Parking “An der Burg” and in some areas “An der Krümme” is not possible for the time of the event. The one-way street regulation in the direction of “Pfortenstraße” will be lifted on the day of the race. The taxi rank “An der Burg” will be temporarily relocated to the “Kleine Blobach”. There are temporary closures along the route during the race. Here you will find the detailed route of the 6th stage around Mühlhause.