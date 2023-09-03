Maduro would be willing to exchange political prisoners for Alex Saab – EntornoInteligente

-Infobae: They propose a humanitarian exchange of Alex Saab for political prisoners in Venezuela and ask for the support of Colombia.

An NGO asked President Gustavo Petro for help to free political prisoners from Venezuela and for this he proposed a humanitarian exchange.

“It is not up to us to say that it would be Alex Saab, that would be the subject of discussion, but they have raised it,” explained Ana Leonor Acosta, coordinator of the coalition.

Ana Leonor Acosta – TalCual

Ana Leonor Acosta, coordinator of the NGO, put on the table the possibility of an exchange to free 292 political prisoners in Venezuela and prepares a formal proposal for Nicolás Maduro. (Photo: file)

-La Gran Aldea: “Franklin Brito died on August 30, 2010.”

The writer Faitha Nahmens, author of the farmer’s biography, affirms that this was the Venezuelan Gandhi.

PROVEA on X (twitter): “Franklin smells like formaldehyde,” said Chávez’s official, Andrés Izarra, about the life of the man who only demanded his rights and justice. 13 years have passed since the death of Franklin Brito, after his hunger strike for his lands expropriated by the government of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela. We don’t forget it.”

-As Is: UN Working Group describes the detention of folklorist José Vásquez as arbitrary.

-A Window to Freedom/Tal Cual: At least 240 prisoners in police cells in the country suffer from tuberculosis.

-Efecto Cocuyo (report): How is María Corina Machado doing with the alliance between Capriles and Manuel Rosales?

Analysts assure that there is a confrontation between the leadership that capitalizes votes in the street and the structures capable of defending them.

-El Pitazo: María Corina Machado does not see a threat in the alliance between Manuel Rosales and Capriles Radonski.

María Corina Machado: “The alliance is perfectly valid. They have every right. It is part of the political dynamic that is taking place in the primary.”

-As it is. Capriles: «Venezuela does not need an avenger, but a builder».

-Ceiba. Nicolás Maduro on Manuel Rosales: “He is in the opposition, but we understand each other for the great interests of the people of Zulia.”

-El Cooperante: Cabello assures that Rosales will be a presidential candidate after an alliance with Capriles.

-Alberto News. César Pérez Vivas rejects the agreement to substitute candidates. “It is not convenient for two or three parties to try to impose rules according to their interests.”

-El Pitazo: They create a video of Carlos Andrés Pérez with AI to support Carlos Prosperi.

-El Nacional: More than 3,500,000 young people are not registered in the Electoral Registry.

-Cocuyo Effect: Súmate urges the new CNE to improve voting conditions.

-The Cooperator. Geoff Ramsey, of the Atlantic Council: “After October it will be difficult for Biden to continue waiting for Maduro.”

-EFE. Cendas-FVM: Teachers need more than 19 salaries to cover the food basket.

-El Impulso: Nearly 2,000 coffee growers from different states in the western part of the country gathered in Portuguesa, in protest at the price per quintal of coffee.

-Counterpoint. Reuters: Venezuela will receive 330,000 barrels of gasoline this week. It is the first delivery after the extension of the agreement between PDVSA and Eni of Italy.

-Cavecol/Tal Cual: Commercial exchange between Venezuela and Colombia grew 19%.

-El Nacional: Another 16-year-old adolescent died at JM de los Ríos while waiting for a transplant.

-The whistle: Zulia. Residents of the Maternidad Castillo Plaza demand security after death threats

-Tal Cual: 13 municipalities of Táchira are in emergency due to heavy rains.

The heavy rains that occurred in the Andean states, particularly in the state of Táchira, have caused the overflow of some streams. (Photo: As Is)

-Chronicles of the Caribbean. Family reunification: another reason for Venezuelans to apply for the Caribbean visa.

-The whistle. Communal Bank for migrants opens in Chile.

Refugees and migrants must demonstrate that they are running a business that has been in Chile for at least six months to access credit and training from the Banco Comunal.

-EFE: Mothers ask for help in the search for their missing children on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

-El Pitazo (report): Difficult days go by for a family from Tachira that saw 21 members leave through the Darién jungle.

-EFE: More than 1,800 migrants of 55 nationalities are missing in Mexico.

-El Mundo: Planes and factories on fire after a ‘rain of Ukrainian drones’ in the north and south of Russia.

Planes and factories in flames after a Ukrainian “rain of drones” in the north and south of Russia (VIDEO)

Ukraine’s night attack on the Pskov airport in northwest Russia. (Photo: GOVERNOR OF PSKOV, REGION/ EFE)

-The world. kyiv: the capture of Robotine paves the way to the Crimea.

-El País: EU countries buy 40% more natural gas from Russia than before the invasion.

-Alberto News: Gustavo Petro warned that they want to overthrow his government “collecting money from Spanish businessmen.”

-The country. Colombia: Indicted former Army commander Mario Montoya for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

-Alberto News. Mexico: López Obrador asks not to be afraid of communism and mentions socialism: “It is to give to each person according to their needs.”

-AFP: Xóchitl Gálvez will be the candidate of the opposition coalition in the presidential elections of Mexico 2024.

-New York Times: Half a century after the coup, Chile launches a search for its disappeared.

-Reuters. Chile: A child stolen from birth during the Pinochet dictatorship is reunited with his mother 42 years later.

The world. A 42-year-old lawyer, stolen at birth during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship and raised in the US, has traveled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time. (Photo: NGO We are looking for)

-Diario Las Américas: The Guatemalan Congress ignores the party of the president-elect.

-We monitor: the US resumes B-2 tourist visas for Cubans, but requested in a third country.

-AP. USA: Senator McConnell remains paralyzed again during an act in Kentucky.

-EFE: Idalia is downgraded to a tropical storm as it passes through Georgia and the Carolinas.

pasco idalia florida

CNN En Español: A vehicle crosses a flooded street in New Port Richey, Florida. (Credit: Miguel J. Rodríguez Carrillo/AFP/Getty Images)

-El País: Sánchez rejects Feijóo’s proposal to let the PP govern during a two-year legislature.

-El Mundo: The biggest fire in the history of the EU continues to consume northern Greece.

-France 24: The Japanese prime minister eats fish from Fukushima, “safe and delicious”.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida eating fish from Fukushima. (Photo: AFP)

-El País: A group of soldiers announces a coup in Gabon and retains President Bongo.

-Reuters. USA: A blood test for Parkinson’s disease shows promise.

-Reuters: CNN names media veteran CEO to lead a turnaround.

-EFE: Amazon tells its employees that they can leave if they do not want to return to face-to-face work.

-BBC Mundo: They accuse Burger King of cheating their customers with the size of their hamburgers.

-Wall Street Journal: Tesla faces a federal investigation into Musk’s secret home project.

-S&P:+0.38%; Dow: +0.11%; Nasdaq:+0.54%

-We monitor: Several actresses accuse the French director Philippe Garrel of abuse and sexual advances.

French actresses accuse director Philippe Garrel of abuse and sexual advances

EFE: Philippe Garrel, Silver Bear for Best Production at the last Berlin Festival, was accused of abuse during his projects. (Photo: AP)

-EFE: Venezuela lost to Georgia and says goodbye to the Basketball World Cup.

-El Nacional: Athlete Yoveinny Mota denounced the lack of support from the Ministry of Sports.

-Leader in Sports: Gleyber Torres made it disappear again: he has been hitting a home run for three consecutive games.

Gleyber Torres

Torres hit his 23rd home run of the season on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

-El Pitazo: Águilas del Zulia announces its technical staff for the 2023-2024 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

