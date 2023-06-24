Home » Manchester City’s tweet with Gundogan, which he later deleted
The tweet that Manchester City posted on his Spanish account and later deleted

The account in Spanish of the Manchester City used Ilkay Gündogan, who has not yet renewed his contract with the English, to promote his new shirt for the 2023-2024 season.

With the inscription “What a shirt” and an image of Gündogan pointing to the shield, City’s Twitter account in Spanish, which is not the main one in English, has sown doubts about the proximity of an agreement between the German and Barcelona, ​​his great suitor in this transfer market. After 45 minutes he deleted the tweet.

Gundogan arrived in 2016 at the hands of Pep Guardiola, who signed him from Borussia Dortmund, and has become a key player for the English, as captain and as a symbol of the treble that the Sky Blues won this season.

His contract expires on June 30 and, despite City’s efforts, they have not reached an agreement.

