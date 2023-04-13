news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 12 – The industrialists of Turin are asking the government for support on the fundamental dossiers for the relaunch of the territory, starting with Aerospace and Automotive. For this reason, President Giorgio Marsiaj went to Rome, where he met the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. Among the priorities indicated by the entrepreneurs there is also the realization of the Aerospace City project, which sees Turin “at the forefront of affirming national leadership, strong in technical, manufacturing and training skills recognized on an international scale”.



On the automotive front, Marsiaj asked that attention be given to Turin’s candidacy to host a gigafactory for electric batteries and to the Piedmont Region’s project for the construction of a “hydrogen valley”. Marsiaj also solicited a commitment to support the plan put in place by the Region for the establishment of a microchip production plant to create a sector district that can count on the ability to attract investments from major international players in the field of semiconductors and ‘electronics.



The president of the Turin industrialists asked Urso for a commitment to implement the law which in July 2021 provided for the birth, which never took place, of the Center for artificial intelligence with an annual funding of 20 million euros.



The meeting also discussed the tender for the complex crisis area: the allocation of funds is proceeding slowly – explained Marsiaj – and it is necessary to quickly conclude the preliminary phase so that the selected companies can have the resources and implement the projects in the pipeline. (HANDLE).

