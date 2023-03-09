Back to normal for the State Exam. Two written tests and one oral are foreseen. The state exam – informs a note from the dicastery – returns to how it was envisaged by legislative decree 62/2017.

Valditara’s words

The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, stated that “The State Exam is an important moment in the life of every student. It is a fundamental symbolic passage in the path of personal growth, as well as a conclusion of the entire school experience that began with primary school. The State Exam not only verifies the knowledge, skills and competences acquired by students, but enhances their training path and personal development”.

Then he adds: “To all the students who are preparing for this important moment, the Minister wants to ensure that he keeps in mind the difficulties faced due to the epidemic. Therefore, in the choice of the written tests and in carrying out the exam interview, the exceptional nature of the scholastic path covered during the three-year period will be taken into account, enhancing the actual learning process. The Minister invites all students to live this transition with serenity, aware of their commitment and the efforts made”.

Read also

Maturity 2023, back to normal: two written tests and one oral. Valditara signed the order [scarica PDF]