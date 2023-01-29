The investigative work carried out by a prosecutor from the Immediate Response Unit (URI) of Medellín (Antioquia) and the forcefulness of the evidence obtained were decisive for a knowledgeable criminal judge to sentenced Daniel Alejandro Cano Hoyos to 20 years in prisonas responsible for burning his sentimental partner during a jealous rage.

In the course of the process it was verified that on April 21, 2021, in a house in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood of Medellín, the sentenced today attacked his partner with a knife, causing several injuries to his legs. Subsequently, she threw alcohol at him and set him on fire.

The woman escaped from the place and sought medical attention at a care center, where she was diagnosed Second degree burns on the face, neck and chest.

For these facts, Cano Hoyos was sentenced for the crime of aggravated personal injury. The ruling provided that the sentence must be served in a prison. This decision is of first instance and against it proceed legal remedies.

To prison man who apparently murdered his father, burned his body with gasoline and then buried him on his farm

The Caldas Sectional Prosecutor charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide and robbery of Fabio Estiven Castaño for his alleged responsibility in the homicide of his fatherFabio de Jesús Castaño Restrepo, on December 27 at a farm in the village of El Vergel de Marmato (Caldas).

A Supía Prosecutor asked the judge for an intramural seizure measures, after people who knew the facts assured that the detainee today would have threatened them with death, for which he was confined in the Riosucio prison (Caldas).

According to the evidence collected, the alleged assailant apparently fatally attacked his father with a knife, then burned the body with gasoline and finally dug a hole and buried him on his farmmoment in which, presumably, it was discovered by the neighbors.

Friends of the victim reported that he had left 75 kilos of coffee and tools for them while traveling to Medellín (Antioquia) and that his son threatened them with death if they were not delivered. Which is why they called Castaño Restrepo and assured him that they would hand over the things since they were afraid for their lives.

Apparently at that moment the father, who was arriving in Marmato, confronted him, and after which his son would have attacked him. The detainee did not accept the charges imputed by the prosecuting entity.