Dossier, analysis but above all speeches. One, before the others. Tomorrow in the Chamber. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is working on the finishing of the text in view of the examination of the classroom. After yesterday’s installation in Palazzo Chigi, the first Council of Ministers and the informal meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister – always inform sources of Palazzo Chigi – has also worked today on the dossiers at the center of the political agenda and is finalizing the speech that he will hold tomorrow in the Chamber to ask for the trust of the Chamber of Deputies. The intention – explain the same sources – is to draw up a programmatic manifesto that aims to be the working basis of an entire legislature, confirming the strongly political nature of the government, with the aim – it is noted again – of concretely follow up and implement the commitments undertaken with Italian citizens during the electoral campaign. Tomorrow, however, armored numbers in the Chamber. Quiet navigation, or almost, even in the Senate. Giorgia Meloni will appear in the Montecitorio courtroom for the first time as prime minister. It will also be the first time of a vote of confidence in reduced parliamentarians, 400 in the Chamber and 200 in Palazzo Madama, but the balance of power that emerged from the polls should not hold too many surprises. Tomorrow, in fact, the center-right majority will be able to count, on paper, on 237 votes (236 if we exclude that of Lorenzo Fontana, president, who usually does not vote): the 118 of the deputies of FdI, the 66 of the League (65 without the deputy secretary of the Carroccio), the 44 of FI and the 9 of the component of the Mixed of Noi Moderati. At the starting line to say yes to Meloni should therefore be 59% of those elected, while the opposition should reach 157: in fact, there are 69 members of the Pd group, 52 in the M5s, 21 in Action-Iv, 12 in deputies from the Green-Left alliance and 3 from + Europe. On the other hand, the three parliamentarians of the Autonomies could abstain. Even in the Senate, the situation for the majority should be under control. The center-right groups, in fact, can count on 116 senators out of 206: 63 are those of the Brothers of Italy, 29 those of the League, 18 members of Forza Italia and 6 of the group “Civici d’Italia – Noi moderati – Maie “. Also in this case, President Ignazio La Russa, in the FdI quota, should not normally speak, but the majority – with 115 preferences – should easily exceed half plus one of the components set at 104, while the oppositions at the starting line they stop at 79 votes (38 from the Democratic Party, 28 from the M5S, 9 from Action-Iv and 4 from the Green-Left Alliance of the Mixed component). From the top floors of FdI, however, came the call to responsibility for the future. The presence of 9 senators in the government team chosen by Giorgia Meloni reduces the advantage of the majority. In fact, there are still deputy ministers and undersecretaries to be appointed and if the choice were to fall on other parliamentarians elected at Palazzo Madama (such as the right hand of Prime Minister Giovan Battista Fazzolari) the safety margin would be further reduced. The Minister for Relations with the Parliament Luca Ciriani called everyone to responsibility: “Not only the ministers but we are all committed to guaranteeing the numbers. We are all called to work. We are called to be responsible, we have been elected to guarantee the government and the majority. No jokes – the warning to sailors – Parliament and Government are two sides of the same coin “and there is no room” for those who want to be a tourist or make little effort “