Home News Migrants, Chiara Cardoletti (Unhcr) speaks: “Italy left alone, it takes an EU mission to save lives”
News

Migrants, Chiara Cardoletti (Unhcr) speaks: “Italy left alone, it takes an EU mission to save lives”

by admin
Migrants, Chiara Cardoletti (Unhcr) speaks: “Italy left alone, it takes an EU mission to save lives”

There are complicated days in the Mediterranean. Large boats are seen again, thousands of people asking for help and still many deaths. And an adequate rescue device continues to be lacking. Is that so?

“Unfortunately yes – says Chiara Cardoletti, representative for Italy of UNHCR, the UN agency for refugees – In recent weeks we have witnessed terrible episodes, including the arrival of many dead children.

See also  China’s power supply urgently asks Russia’s foreign media to analyze “breaking mystery” (Figure) | Coal | Mainland Current Affairs

You may also like

This time Berlusconi doesn’t play jokes: “We loyal...

Extraordinary checks in the Coneglianese area, five reported

Unity is the strength of unity to win...

Thousands of acres of goldenrod in Wuhan now!...

They enter the gym and break into the...

Alano, five thousand bottles of Austrian origin on...

The woman came to cook for 4 dishes...

“Sustainable business”: the 12 SMEs awarded by Sole...

[China Watch]Hu Jintao’s departure and the revision of...

Sara Pichelli: Spider-Man lives in your part –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy