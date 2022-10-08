A strong and clear message arrives from Milan to the Roman leadership of the Democratic Party: in the battle to snatch the Pirellone from the right, space must be given to local politics, to those who live in the territory and to those who already manage it. To say this forcefully at the public assembly “Let’s start from the beginning”, organized in Milan by the municipal councilor of the Pierfrancesco Maran House, is the former mayor Giuliano Pisapia: “With all due respect, we leave to the Democratic Party and to those who govern in Rome their reflections and their necessary self-criticisms, but let’s ask them for autonomy over the Lombardy region. We decide, not them who do not know the situations ». According to Pisapia, however, the electoral campaign must start immediately, going “to meet and listen to people who today do not know which way to go. Those who previously voted for the League and now holding their noses have voted for Meloni ». Then we must not concentrate only on the big cities but guard those areas «that we have forgotten. Times are tight but there are. We have to win: it is not easy but it is possible ». Pisapia does not speak of his direct descent into the field but reiterates that he is available “to help who will be the candidate to finally win the elections in Lombardy”. To those who, like Mayor Beppe Sala, argue that calling the primaries too soon could compromise the enlargement of the field, the former mayor replies that “the goal is to listen and prepare a concrete political project. I think this helps a lot to ensure that we are ready with a winning candidate in a reasonable time ».

His was the final speech of the morning but the reference to his experience in the Milanese area is constant, even just looking at the audience, where many members who were part of his junta parade: from Ada Lucia De Cesaris to Chiara Bisconti, passing through Marco Granelli, Pierfrancesco Majorino and Bruno Tabacci. Precisely the latter specifies that he is not thinking about the Lombard regional authorities, that he is concentrating instead on “the opposition to the Meloni government”, recalling that “I did it 35 years ago, the president of the Region” and adding “Someone says that I am old, in reality the last feat I did was the Dolomites marathon done in 3 hours and 41 with the muscle bike ». Deputy Emanuele Fiano, defeated at the polls in Sesto San Giovanni by Isabella Rauti of the Brothers of Italy, criticized the Roman management of the elections: “The Roman decisions on this area of ​​the country did not go well, here we have many cities in which we win and those rumors have not been heard – says Fiano – There is an attitude in the approach that exists for now on the defeat in Rome that we do not like. Here today there are also people from other parties, and I think it is fair to think that the opposition to this Lombard junta can take place by bringing together people who belong to different parties regardless of the secretariats ». A reminder, that of the campo largo, which is repeated several times on the stage set up in viale Pasubio. Among the listeners in the audience there are also members of the Third Pole, such as the deputy Lisa Noja, of Italia Viva and the Milanese citizen coordinator of IV, Gianmaria Radice. Speaking from the stage “to the friends of the Third Pole” was the MEP of the Democratic Party, Pierfrancesco Majorino: “We will never be the ones who will support Letizia Moratti, don’t be too, let’s do a great challenge with our heads held high to send them home and give this region the government it deserves ”. The reference to a possible support from the Third Pole to a possible candidacy of the current vice president of the Lombardy Region (a hypothesis that has been rumored for some time) is clear.

From the Milanese demonstration comes the idea of ​​putting in the field of the American primaries, province by province: «The primaries are the most effective tool we have tested so far. Maybe someone has a better one, but for sure it is not an agreement in a room – explains Pierfrancesco Maran – Nobody at this moment, neither on the right, nor on the left, nor in the center is ready, done and finished to be the President of the Region Lombardy”. The municipal councilor of the House reserves some of the harshest words towards the Roman leadership of the party: “We often talk about ‘Model Milan’, but from Rome it often seems like a way of saying ‘you are good there, stay there, here we deal with it we'”. In short, a local leadership that felt underrepresented in the last electoral battle, which however strongly reiterates that the 2023 regional elections are «the next challenge. We cannot think of dealing with it in the same spirit as on 25 September because then it is better not to present the lists. You have to play it seriously ». Maran dedicates a last dig to the current president of the Region, Attilio Fontana, and to the ongoing dispute to fill the role of candidate of the Center-right at the next regional, for which Letizia Moratti has also given her availability: “Fontana does not replace Moratti because he is awaiting the authorization of the national secretaries. We have placed an employee president of the Region there. A political employee ».