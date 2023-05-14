Moby Fantasy has left China and is heading to Italy – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Moby Fantasy, the new generation ferry of the Moby fleet, today left its moorings from the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard for the port of Livorno.

The new flagship, under the command of the Genoese captain Massimo Pinsolo, will cross two oceans and the Suez Canal to then reach the Tyrrhenian Sea and start operating from the end of June on the Livorno-Olbia route.

“With its 237 meters long by 32 wide and a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, the Moby Fantasy is the largest passenger ferry built so far in the world – the company says – with a capacity of 3,000 passengers and 3,850 linear meters of rolling cargo. The high standards of sustainability adopted also make it the most avant-garde and technologically sophisticated ferry with respect to environmental protection and the reduction of emissions”. (HANDLE).