Municipality of Naples – Day of remembrance and commitment in memory of the innocent victims of organized crime

Municipality of Naples – Day of remembrance and commitment in memory of the innocent victims of organized crime
Memory is very important, it makes us remember the many innocent victims of the mafias but it must also be an instrument of active citizenship to encourage citizens and the community to be committed against all forms of violence, abuse of power and oppression that unfortunately live and still exist in our society and indeed in recent years they are finding new forms of nutrition in that blind violence that affects the very young“. Said the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredion the occasion of the ceremony that took place in Piazza Municipio where the tree of legality and the plaque in memory of the magistrates Falcone and Borsellino are placed, to celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Commitment in remembrance of the innocent victims of organized crime.
Manfredi stressed that today must be “also of commitment for the institutions and all citizens to ensure that with the reaffirmation of the values ​​of legality, tolerance and understanding, all forms of violence can be combated

