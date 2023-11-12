New Policies for Special Admissions in Colleges and Universities: Changes to Art and Sports Entrance Exams

New Policies for Admissions of Special Types in Colleges and Universities to Be Implemented in 2024

In an effort to reform the college admissions process, the Ministry of Education has announced several new policies for special admissions in colleges and universities that will be implemented in 2024. These policies aim to address the selection and training of high-level art troupes, sports tests for high-level sports teams, and art professional examinations.

One of the major changes is the selection and training of high-level art troupes, which will no longer be selected from the college recruitment process. Instead, colleges and universities will now select and train these troupes from among current students. Additionally, all sports tests for high-level sports teams will be subject to national unified examinations. The art professional examinations will also see a significant change, with the provincial unified examination for art majors being further expanded. This expansion will cover a wide range of subjects including music, dance, acting, broadcasting and hosting, art and design, calligraphy, and more.

According to Xu Rui, the dean of the Beijing Dance Academy, these changes reflect the idea of classified and hierarchical management of art exams through classified guidance, effectively curbing the chaos caused by some low-level art exams. The Ministry of Education also emphasizes the need for localities to adapt measures to local conditions and steadily increase the admission control score for cultural courses in the college entrance examination for art majors.

Another significant change is the cultural test scores of high-level sports team candidates, which will now all use the cultural test scores of the national unified college entrance examination. In addition, professional tests will be included in the national unified examination, and colleges and universities will no longer organize relevant school examinations.

Hu Xiangdong, director of the Measurement and Evaluation Research Center of Central China Normal University, believes that this reform will effectively guide athletes and students to pay more attention to the study of cultural courses and improve their professional competitive level.

To address concerns related to recruitment management, the Ministry of Education has implemented an evaluator avoidance system and the “blacklist” system. It also prohibits faculty and staff from organizing or participating in pre-exam tutoring and test-taking training and from seeking improper benefits from social training institutions or other organizations.

Overall, these new policies aim to bring about a more transparent and fair admissions process for colleges and universities. The specific methods for implementing these policies will be announced to the public in advance by the recruiting colleges and universities.

As the higher education system in China continues to evolve, these changes mark a significant shift in the way colleges and universities admit students, with the goal of promoting fairness and equity in the admissions process.

