Nordic Combined: Lamparter third in Riiber win in Oslo

Nordic Combined: Lamparter third in Riiber win in Oslo

The Norwegian won the Holmenkollen by almost two minutes. Third place behind German Julian Schmid went to Tyrolean Johannes Lamparter, who extended his lead in the overall World Cup with three races to go. Stefan Rettenegger in fourth and Franz-Josef Rehrl in eighth ensured a strong ÖSV result.

Lamparter went from fifth to third on the track, while Rehrl, who was ill during the World Championships, lost six places. Since Lamparter’s closest rival in the overall World Cup, the Norwegian Jens Luraas Oftebro, finished fifth, the 21-year-old Tyrolean extended his lead in the fight for the big crystal globe to 136 points. As third overall, Schmid came a little closer and is now 166 points behind.

Riiber created the basis for his 54th World Cup victory once again on the hill. Despite a clear shortening of the hatch, the 25-year-old landed at 134.5 m, it was by far the longest jump. In the cross-country ski run, the Norwegian left nothing to be desired in front of his King Harald V. and received royal congratulations at the finish.

