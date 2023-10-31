Home » Omar Hilal: Polisario is involved… and we are awaiting investigations
News

by admin
Omar Hilal, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations, said: “Polisario’s silence regarding the Smara events indicates that it is involved in the incident, and we have the international right to respond to any terrorist attack.”

The Moroccan diplomat stressed that “the Kingdom is not accusing anyone, while the authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations,” stressing that “the indications go to one direct party, which is the Polisario, which published a report indicating that Smara was targeted.”

Hilal added, “MINURSO forces quickly arrived at the scene of the incident, inspected the explosions in civilian places, and subsequently submitted a report to the United Nations.”

The Kingdom’s representative continued: “The Smara bombings affected civilian and industrial areas, with no military presence, and led to the death of a young Moroccan man who came from France, and with his passing we consider him a martyr.”

