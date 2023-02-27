news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BENEVENTO, FEBRUARY 26 – The mayor of Benevento, Clemente Mastella, was the subject of a post on Facebook containing intimidating phrases signed by an initials of the anarchist galaxy. The post has since been removed. The Digos is investigating the incident.



The former Keeper of the Seals, who has already been the subject of intimidation in the past also against some of his family members, has not commented on the episode for now. (HANDLE).

