Home News On Facebook intimidation by anarchist world acronym in Mastella – Campania
News

On Facebook intimidation by anarchist world acronym in Mastella – Campania

by admin
On Facebook intimidation by anarchist world acronym in Mastella – Campania

Post removed. Investigate the Digos

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BENEVENTO, FEBRUARY 26 – The mayor of Benevento, Clemente Mastella, was the subject of a post on Facebook containing intimidating phrases signed by an initials of the anarchist galaxy. The post has since been removed. The Digos is investigating the incident.

The former Keeper of the Seals, who has already been the subject of intimidation in the past also against some of his family members, has not commented on the episode for now. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy