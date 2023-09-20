Open-air disco with “essen die” on Kennedyplatz

Eat. The “Essen Light Festival” starts with a disco on Kennedyplatz. The party is hosted by the popular Instagram page “eat these”.

The popular Instagram page “essen die” is organizing an open-air disco on Kennedyplatz for the first time with Essen Marketing GmbH (EMG). On Friday, September 29th, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. there will be electronic music and a light installation that has been announced as spectacular, “which sets the scene for the entire square,” said the EMG in a statement on Tuesday.

The party on Kennedyplatz is also the start of this year’s “Essen Light Festival”. At the “Light Festival” there are light installations in the city center until Sunday, October 8th. According to the EMG, the city center will be colorfully illuminated at 17 venues.

“eat these” is already tried and tested in partying

The Instagram page “eat these” is particularly popular among young people. Pictures are regularly published with texts that take an ironic look at the city of Essen. More than 60,000 so-called “followers” ​​regularly look at the pictures and videos that “essen die” publishes – and it has now become a real institution. “Essen die” also runs a club in the Girardethaus in Rüttenscheid, and in the summer “essen die” organized a replacement for the “Rü-Fest”, which took place for the last time in its old form in 2019.

The “Essen Light Festival” – just like the opening party – is free and outdoors; the light installations are switched on after dark.

