Opportunities for Colombians who Dream of Knowing Spain

Many Colombians and Latin Americans dream of traveling and getting to know the rest of the world, and one of the destinations that most attracts their attention is Spain, mainly because of the language and cultural wealth it offers. According to the statistics firm CID Gallup, a large percentage of those surveyed in Colombia expressed their desire to seek new academic or job opportunities outside the country. In fact, Colombia leads the list of Latin American countries with the largest number of people interested in emigrating, followed by the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Honduras.

For those who see Spain as a place to settle temporarily or permanently, the firm Vivanco & Vivanco, specialized in migration procedures, has identified three types of visas that may be of interest:

Non-profit visa: This visa is aimed at people who can demonstrate economic solvency and wish to reside in Spain without engaging in paid activities. Although work is not allowed, you can study or occupy your time in other permitted activities. Digital Nomad Visa: This option is ideal for those who work while constantly traveling through different countries. The digital nomad visa allows applicants to work from anywhere, as long as they have an employment contract that certifies their type of employment. Golden Visa: This is a faster and safer alternative to obtain a residence permit in Spain together with your family. To qualify, it is necessary to make an investment in the country and demonstrate adequate economic solvency. In addition, it is essential to have all the documents in order.

It is important to mention that, according to the firm’s spokespersons, the procedures to obtain these visas are not very complicated, and Latin Americans, in general, enjoy good relations with Spain. Those who manage to reside in the Iberian country for two years can opt for the long-term visa and, later, even apply for Spanish citizenship.

Although the dream of emigrating and living in Spain is attractive, it is essential that those interested are duly informed and prepared with all the necessary documentation to take advantage of these opportunities. It is always advisable to have the right advice to ensure a successful and smooth process.

Although in the midst of this information about visas for Spain, the controversy over the presence of aliens in the United States and the statements of some characters have caused a stir on social networks, it is important to keep the focus on the legal options and possibilities that countries offer. for those looking to expand their horizons and seek new experiences abroad.

