Struggling Crystal Palace in the English Premier League announced the dismissal of French coach Patrick Vieira on Friday after 20 months in the post, following a 1-0 loss from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It is with great regret that this decision has been made,” club chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

Palace did not win any league matches this year (11 consecutive matches) and are three points away from the relegation zone.

“Results in recent months have put us in a precarious position in the league and we felt the need to change in order to have the best chance of staying in the Premier League,” Parish added.

