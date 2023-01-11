Only party members, i.e. a well-defined audience by January, could be allowed to vote online in the primaries, banning this method for last-minute sympathizers. This is a possible mediation of the lawsuit that has been taking place for days.

In fact, the Democratic Party cannot find peace: after a whirlwind of contacts between the fighting armies, or the troops of the four candidates and after a phone call between the two main antagonists, Elly Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini, no agreement yet on the rules of the primaries. The crux is the online vote requested by Schlein, on which the other candidates block, convinced that it is a request useful only to benefit the figure closest to the world of youth, more sensitive to methods of participation via the web. The Management which was supposed to be held at 13 to vote on the regulation was therefore postponed to 19, “a very bad sign, let’s hope it closes soon because we can’t take it anymore”, comments Matteo Ricci, the mayor of Pesaro close to Bonaccini.

At this point it is clear that no one can emerge defeated from this tug of war and a solution is being sought that can please or displease everyone, but which is approved unanimously tonight, avoiding a smash everything count.

The hypothesis is precisely to allow online voting only to a well-defined audience of subscribers. Or to an even more limited audience, limited to residents in some areas of the country, such as inland and mountain areas; and to some social categories, such as non-resident or disabled students, who cannot reach the polling stations set up in the various areas of Italy. Both are two compromise solutions, which effectively clear remote voting, without however allowing sympathizers to access them at the last moment. And therefore without stimulating an expansion of participation with remote voting. For the latter it will be necessary, provided this is the final solution launched tonight in the Directorate, to go to the polling stations in person, where they will have to register on the register of dem voters in order to receive the ballot and vote. “There is a discussion underway, the Management will decide tonight,” said Elly Schlein as she left the party headquarters.