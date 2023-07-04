President Xi Jinping Urges Unity and Cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Greater Development

President Xi Jinping Addresses 23rd Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

On the afternoon of July 4, President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video in Beijing. He delivered a significant speech titled “Keep in Mind the Original Mission and Persist in Unity and Cooperation to Achieve Greater Development.”

President Xi highlighted that 10 years ago, he proposed the concept of a global village and a community with a shared future for mankind. This concept has gained recognition and support from the international community, transitioning from a vision to reality. The SCO has been at the forefront of promoting this concept, upholding the Shanghai Spirit and building a community with a shared future within the organization.

The President emphasized that unity and cooperation are crucial in the face of the accelerated changes and challenges of the modern world. He expressed his belief in the people’s desire for a better life and the trend of peace, development, and cooperation. President Xi called for member states to shoulder their responsibilities, strengthen mutual trust, and respect each other’s core interests. He urged the maintenance of regional peace and common security, including the political settlement of international and regional conflicts and the cracking down on transnational crimes.

Furthermore, President Xi stressed the importance of practical cooperation and economic recovery. He called for adherence to the principles of economic globalization, opposition to protectionism, and the expansion of mutual benefits worldwide. President Xi welcomed participation in the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum and proposed initiatives such as expanding local currency settlements and establishing a development bank within the SCO.

On promoting people-to-people bonds, President Xi encouraged the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative to foster understanding and friendship between different civilizations. He suggested deepening cooperation in education, culture, and technology.

Regarding global governance, President Xi advocated for the safeguarding of the international system and the promotion of fair opportunities and rules. He encouraged multilateralism and the strengthening of global governance to enhance international cooperation.

In his concluding remarks, President Xi highlighted the Chinese people’s commitment to their own modernization and their willingness to provide opportunities for other countries. He emphasized the collective efforts needed for the growth and development of the SCO.

Leaders present at the meeting commended the achievements of the SCO and welcomed Iran’s formal membership. They also expressed their anticipation for Belarus to join the organization soon. The leaders stressed the importance of promoting the “Shanghai Spirit,” enhancing cooperation, and opposing ideological confrontation and discrimination.

The meeting concluded with the signing and issuance of the “New Delhi Declaration of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.” The leaders also issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in various fields and addressing global challenges.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Member States highlighted the organization’s continued growth and increasing international influence. It served as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation, emphasizing the importance of regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and multilateralism to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development in the region and the world.