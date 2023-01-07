Two offices of the Civil Protection, which will host the operations centers of the single emergency number 112 (Nue), are not compliant from a seismic point of view, despite the fact that renovations costing hundreds of thousands of euros have already been carried out. Additional interventions are needed in Campi Salentina and Foggia and, before them, a series of investigations to evaluate their structural safety, entrusted to two professionals with a further outlay of public money.