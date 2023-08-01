Home » Recipe for pickles with chili and horseradish from cook Oksana Vozniuk
Cucumbers are now begging to be fermented. But many interested people have a question: which recipe is better to use? I want the cucumbers to turn out tasty, and the fermentation did not require a lot of time and effort.

A celebrity shared the recipe for the delicacy with “FACTS”. cook Oksana Vozniukwhich previously suggested making spinach phalli with pomegranate seeds.

I like spicy cucumbers, so I add chili and horseradish to them, but you can leave them out if you don’t like spicy— says Oksana Vozniuk.- The recipe is very simple.

Pickled cucumbers with chili and horseradish

Put dried dill with grains, 3 cloves of garlic, horseradish leaves, cherry leaves, chili, horseradish at the bottom of a jar (3 l). Next, lay out the cucumbers and fill them with a salt solution. (2 spoons of coarse salt (60 g) per 1 liter of warm water). Leave the cucumbers in a warm place for fermentation for 3-5 days. As long as they ferment, foam will form on the surface. When it falls, then they are ready to close.

I take the lid with the holes and drain the brine from the cucumbers, bring it to a boil and pour it back into the jar and roll it up with a sterilized lid.

A sediment can form at the bottom of the jar, so before rolling, I wash the cucumbers by pouring warm water into it and pouring it through the lid with holes. I turn the cans over and cover them with a warm blanket until they cool down.

I wish everyone delicious cucumbers!

