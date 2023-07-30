Home » Recipe for pies with blueberries on dough with cognac from cook Angela Norboeva
Recipe for pies with blueberries on dough with cognac from cook Angela Norboeva

Recipe for pies with blueberries on dough with cognac from cook Angela Norboeva

Nowadays, you can buy a variety of baked goods in pastry shops and restaurants – cheesecakes, cupcakes, macaroons… However, it is not so easy to find homemade berry pies – fragrant, hot, really tasty.

Why not try baking them at home?

The producer and amateur cook Angela Norboevawhich previously advised to prepare steam dumplings from cheese dough.

When there is such a variety of berries in the summer, it’s time to bake soft and fragrant pies— says Angela Norboyeva.

Pies with blueberries

Dough:

750 g of flour, a packet of dry yeast (11 g), 250 ml of warm milk, 150 g of sugar, a pinch of salt, 2 eggs + 1 egg white (leave the yolk for greasing the pies), 2 packets of vanilla sugar, 1 tbsp. cognac 100 g of soft butter 2 tbsp. oil

For the filling

750 g of blueberries Sugar – 200 g Starch – 200 g

First, mix all the dry ingredients, then add milk, eggs, butter, oil, cognac and knead the dough so that it does not stick to your hands. Put in a bowl, cover with a film and put in a warm place for an hour.

In the meantime, prepare the berries (wash and let them dry).

When the dough is suitable, knead it and make patties. The filling can be varied: cherries, blueberries, plums, apricots, apples. Put half a spoonful of sugar and half a spoonful of corn starch in each pie on top of the berries. Let the pies rise on the baking sheet for 20 minutes, then brush the top with egg yolk and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at a temperature of 200 degrees for about 20 minutes.

