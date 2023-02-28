through the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Coexistencea dialogue began with resident citizens of the Taminaca sector, to seek a solution regarding the situation that is occurring due to excessive noise and the undue possession that they are taking with the public space.

Likewise, start with the support of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Policethe pertinent actions to ensure the well-being of the inhabitants.

The Secretary of Security, Bladimir Torres, He stated that these works are being carried out in the three locations of the city, this, to serve the public and start the routes on each of their requirements.

On the other hand, in the sector of of Tamina The “committee for the prevention of substance use” was present in the different educational establishments, in the community to work with the student population and prevent minors from being induced to consume psychoactive substances.

“We listened to them and agreed to work to manage the creation of a security front with the support of the Metropolitan Police in the sector,” said the official, Bladimir Torres.

Read more: They denounce alleged irregularities of the president of the JAC of Taminaca

It should be mentioned that, through Dadsa and the Secretary of Government Controls will be made to excess noise from some stores, the improper occupation of public space and coordinate the felling of diseased trees.