MILAN. “I propose that the Ministry for Innovation and Digitization be in Milan, where there are patents.” The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, launched the proposal yesterday, an idea that immediately caused discussion, finding favorable opinions in the business and academic world, but not only. In fact, yesterday the idea seemed to have received the consent of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, who said he was happy “to discuss it with those who were really determined to pursue this path and not only to make it an electoral campaign topic”, and who today reiterates : “If there is the will to think about it, we will certainly think about it, without wanting to steal anything from Rome.” This morning also the economist Carlo Cottarelli, candidate in Lombardy in the coalition of the center-left Pd / + Europe, despite having said “cautious in saying we form a new ministry”, defines Salvini’s idea “Not wrong”, given that the capital Lombard is «the center of innovation».

The Lombard governor Attilio Fontana was immediately enthusiastic, who already has the hypothetical ideal location in mind: “There would already be the natural place to host such a structure – he writes in a message on Facebook – Mind, Milano Innovation District, a space highly qualified who is precisely oriented in this direction ». The president of the Lombardy Region in the morning adds that on the question: “We will certainly make a table.” This is also where today’s speech by Enrico Pazzali, president of the Fiera Milano Foundation is connected: «Lombardy and in particular Milan have always been the cradle of innovation in the country. It is no coincidence that our city is a candidate to host the third seat of the European Patent Court and for all these reasons it would be an opportunity not only for Milan, but for the Ministry itself to be based in the country’s nerve center for innovation “: «The idea is in line with our mission, we are absolutely available for dialogue and in a short time to offer an adequate and adequate” home “to host the Ministry among the structures located between the Portello and City-Life» concludes Pazzali.

Even some exponents of the Milanese academic world have welcomed the hypothesis of the Ministry of Innovation in Milan: “The idea of ​​relocating a ministry can be a stimulus for different organizational models even in the government machine” specifies the rector of the Polytechnic of Milan, Ferruccio Resta. Marina Brambilla, Vice-Rector of the Milan State University, then specifies that: “The idea is excellent and would enhance the great work that the Region and the Municipality are doing, together with the universities, businesses and public and private research centers in the area on this issue . It is a commitment that can and must be put at the service of the entire country ”.

However, there was no lack of criticisms, such as those of the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda: “That between one hogwash and the other Salvini proposes a whole new Ministry in Milan there is … It is marvelous instead that serious people like Sala chase Salvini on the road to electoral boutade ». The national secretary of Noi con Italia, Clemente Mastella, is opposed to the proposal: “One more thing against the South. I propose the headquarters in Benevento of a new ministry for the Italian Internal Areas, which works for infrastructures and population growth “.