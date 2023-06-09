Santa Fe fans attack bus carrying Universitario supporters

A violent event occurred on June 8 in Bogotá, prior to the Copa Sudamericana match between Santa Fe and Universitario de Perú. Supporters of the cardinal team attacked a bus in which sympathizers of the Peruvian club were traveling to the El Campin stadium to enjoy the match.

Violently, a group of Santa Fe followers attacked the vehicle on the way. Inside, the Universitario fans sought to protect themselves from the attacks of which they were victims.

The bus was ambushed by a group of fans who attacked it with stones. Causing broken glass and injuries to those who were in it. On video, the reprehensible fact was recorded: