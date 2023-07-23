Santa Marta recognized as a destination for the development of scientific tourism

From the District, together with other tourism actors, work is being done on actions that consolidate this offer with great boom in the international market.

The riches of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and its foothills are not only the perfect place to rest, but also for the development of activities around scientific tourism, which in recent years has had exponential growth, attracting renowned international universities and independent travelers interested in geography, biodiversity and Colombian culture.

It should be noted that, currently, thanks to the international support of the embassies of Switzerland, Sweden and Norway, through Swisscontact, scientific tourism projects are being developed in Minca.

Precisely, within the framework of the panel “Scientific tourism in support of the fight against deforestation”, the benefits and especially the potential of Santa Marta compared to other regions of the country for the development of this type of tourism were highlighted.

“This is one of the richest regions of the country in terms of biodiversity. We developed four scientific tourism routes hand in hand with the communities. This will allow the territory to be mapped and thus also have alternative strategies for the protection of fauna and flora from the academy and with the support of the citizenry”, said Mary Amalia Vázquez, director of Swisscontact Colombia.

The government of Mayor Virna Johnson, through her Development Plan, is working on the indicators that seek to position this offer in the city, through strategies to promote scientific and wellness tourism.

“We are a city rich in biodiversity, we have the privilege of having all the thermal floors, and what better scenario for lovers of this type of tourism to come to the territory. This shows that we can not only be a destination for sun and sand, but also with quality and sustainable tourism”, said Marcelino K’david Rada, director of the Santa Marta District Tourism Institute.

