Home » Sea off limits in the areas of Vignola and Lebba, high concentrations of a tropical microalgae
News

by admin
Two were issued union ordinances for the temporary prohibition of bathing and beach attendance in the areas designated “200 meters south of Punta Vignola” e “800 meters south Fosso Lebba”.

The provision was necessary following the analytical results which highlighted non-compliant values ​​for the two areas.

All this for having found the potentially insidious presence of microalgae for swimmers Ostreopsis ovatasituation communicated byThe artl’Regional Agency for Environmental Protectional Municipality of Vasto (read here).

