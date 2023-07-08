Searching for a parking space with e-cars at airports: well charged on vacation?

The holiday is booked, the suitcases are packed. Are you driving to Linz Airport in your car? The only question now is where to park your car for the duration of your trip?

This is how Linz Airport advertises on its website for passengers. This question is not answered on the homepage, at least not for electric cars. But this question is quickly answered, because in Linz-Hörsching there is not a single e-parking space in the charter area. More than 80,000 charter passengers fly from Linz to their holiday destinations every year. There are almost 1,500 parking spaces at the airport for “combustion engines” and none for electric cars.

Two stations for short-term parkers

“We are in the process of developing a concept for how we can jump on the trend towards electric cars,” says Ingo Hagedorn, Head of Marketing at Linz Airport. There is still a budget for e-charging stations for this year, but there are no details yet. There are two e-charging stations in Hörsching at the `Kurzzeit 2` car park and under the parking deck, where you can charge for a fee.

A dozen e-parking spaces at Vienna Airport

What is the situation at the federal capital’s airport? Between 26 and 27 million passengers are expected to be handled there this year. E-parking spaces are virtually non-existent directly at the airport. There are just a dozen parking spaces for power-hungry cars. These are grouped around parking deck 4 and parking lot C. You cannot book these parking spaces, you have to head for them at random. If you get hold of one of these “power spots”, you will be there with your car for the duration of the trip. That means the parking lot is blocked for other e-cars.

This is currently being reacted to in Vienna. The airport wants to set up and put into operation a central charging station at the entrance to the airport for twelve e-cars before the end of this year. “E-cars can then be charged there within a few minutes,” says Peter Kleemann, the company spokesman for the airport. It is inefficient to offer e-parking: “We want to offer our passengers the opportunity to quickly recharge their vehicles.”

Private providers

Vienna has the advantage that there are private car park operators around the airport where you can park your e-car and charge it if you wish, for a surcharge, of course. One of these providers is Pandaparking. There you hand in your vehicle, the shuttle bus takes you to the airport and picks you up again. While Mr. and Mrs. Austrians are enjoying their holiday, the car can be charged on request. And, according to the description of an OÖN reader: “They have the best drinking chocolate ever – and it’s free.” But private e-parking spaces have one disadvantage: they are often fully booked for weeks.

Author

Andreas Kremsner

