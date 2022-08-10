[Epoch Times, August 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) During the day on August 10, there will be high temperature weather in 15 provinces and cities including Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Hubei. 40°C or above. The high temperature has brought the risk of heat damage to the main autumn grain crops in Jiangsu, and indirectly affected the production of some rolling mills in Chongqing.

Comprehensive land media reported on August 10 that the mainland’s Central Meteorological Observatory indicated a high temperature warning at 6 a.m. on the 10th. During the day, the southern Xinjiang Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, northern Guangxi, eastern Guizhou and other places have high temperature weather of 35 ℃ ~ 39 ℃.

Among them, the local temperature can reach 40℃ or above in southeastern Shaanxi, western and eastern Hubei, northern Hunan, eastern Sichuan, central and western Chongqing, southern Jiangsu, and western Zhejiang.

At 1:46 pm on the 10th, the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature red warning, and the highest temperature in the central urban area is expected to reach 40 °C. At 9:22 a.m., the Jiangsu Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature red warning, indicating that the maximum temperature in Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Wuxi, Suzhou, Changzhou, southern Taizhou, and southern Yangzhou will rise to 40°C or above.

According to the report, the number of consecutive days of high temperature in Jiangsu Province may exceed the extreme value in the past 61 years.

The Wuhan Central Meteorological Observatory in Hubei issued a high temperature red warning at 6:40 a.m. on the 10th. It is expected that the highest temperature in the low-altitude areas of Enshi, Shiyan, Xiangyang, Yichang, Wuhan, Huanggang, Huangshi, Ezhou, and Xianning will rise to 39 ℃ ~ 42 ℃. According to the monitoring data of the Hubei Meteorological Bureau, yesterday (9th), the highest temperature in most parts of Hubei Province was 36℃~39℃, and the high temperature in 10 counties and cities exceeded 40℃.

At 9:16 a.m. on the 10th, the Shaanxi Xi’an Meteorological Observatory indicated that the highest temperature in 14 districts and counties including Weiyang District, Xincheng District, and Lantian County would rise to above 37°C in the afternoon.

Anhui Province launched a level IV emergency response to major meteorological disasters (high temperature), which means that the high temperature weather in Anhui Province will continue from August 9 to 15, and some cities and counties will exceed 40 °C. Observations from the Anhui Provincial Climate Center show that Anhui Province has been characterized by high temperature and little rain since the plum blossoms. The average temperature in the province is 30.1°C, which is 1.4°C higher than the same period of the previous year. The average precipitation in the province is 94 mm, which is nearly 40% less. The area south of the Huaihuai River is experiencing drought.

Due to the continuous high temperature in Chongqing, some local enterprises have successively received notices of electricity consumption arrangements. According to the report, according to the survey, on August 9, the production of some rolling mills of Chongqing Changcheng Steel Plant was limited.

