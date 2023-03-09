SIMO software for urban development is already available!

Developed by Spatiomatics SIMO supports integrated data-driven collaboration for multi-discipline urban development teams.

SIMO comes with three apps: a Rhino plug-in, Grasshopper components, and a standalone Data Dashboard. Model in Rhino as you usually do, let Grasshopper process the data in the background, and use the unique UIM.json file for real-time analysis and data visualization.