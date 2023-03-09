Home News SIMO app for urban development
SIMO app for urban development

SIMO software for urban development is already available!

Developed by SpatiomaticsSIMO supports integrated data-driven collaboration for multi-discipline urban development teams.

SIMO comes with three apps: a Rhino plug-in, Grasshopper components, and a standalone Data Dashboard. Model in Rhino as you usually do, let Grasshopper process the data in the background, and use the unique UIM.json file for real-time analysis and data visualization.

SIMO is developed by a passionate team, with advanced knowledge in international urban development and digital design: “SIMO and UIM are the tools we have always needed. We are in active development and are getting tremendous feedback from our commercial customers who have distributed the plug-in on Tu Delft in the Netherlands, through the development process! While developing SIMO, we quickly realized that there was no usable urban ontology or urban planning data schema to describe urban planning information models (aka CIM, CityBIM). We then built from scratch a UIM schema and data model, as well as UIM graphics standards to take full advantage of industry practices and other related standards.”
