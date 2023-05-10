Something big happened in Xi’an?The atmosphere is super tense and the reason for the alarm being raised in the middle of the night and early morning is revealed (Video) | Xi’an | Alarm | Police car | Xi Jinping | Central Asia Summit

Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province has suddenly entered a very tense state recently. It seems that something big has happened. Police cars roared on the streets in the middle of the night, or even after 6 o’clock in the morning, and sirens blared. The reason revealed: 10 days later, on May 18th and 19th, the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will personally preside over the summit.

According to the CCP’s official media, Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on May 8 that the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an from May 18 to 19, and Xi Jinping will preside over the summit. President Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, and President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will be invited to attend the meeting.

Netizens familiar with the situation revealed that when Xi Jinping attended the summit in Xi’an, along the tens of kilometers from the airport/station (not yet mentioned) to the conference center, there was a policeman stationed in each high-level household, and all cadres above the deputy bureau level in Xi’an were in charge of a building.

A video posted by a netizen shows that at 6:30 in the morning on May 9, countless police cars roared by with their sirens and lights flashing on a street in a certain place in Xi’an. Netizens also said that there were also many police cars driving by on the street in the middle of the night with sirens blaring.

According to the CCP’s official media, on May 8, Xi’an City issued an announcement on the control of “low, slow and small” aircraft, and the control time will be from May 7 to May 21, 2023. According to the report, the control area is the entire administrative region of Xi’an City, within the range below 1,000 meters (inclusive) of the real height. Control objects are “low, slow and small” aircraft, which refer to aircraft with low flying altitude, slow flying speed, and small radar reflection area, mainly including: unmanned aerial vehicles, light and ultralight aircraft, light helicopters, gliders, delta wings, paragliders, Powered parachutes, hot air balloons, airships, aerospace models, floating balloons, Kongming lanterns and other floating objects.

Students from Xi’an Foreign Affairs University revealed that the school issued a notice that from the 7th to the 21st, all aircrafts in the school will be banned from flying:

Netizens posted one after another, revealing other situations:

“In a few days, Xi Jinping will go to Xi’an to hold the Central Asia Summit. He will stay for a total of 3 hours. The security intensity is so high that it will explode. The Central Office and the Secret Service have taken over the Chanba International Conference Center. Go home and stay. All the provinces, departments, and municipal bureaus are dispatched, one high-level household and one policeman are stationed along the way, and all cadres above the deputy bureau level in Xi’an are in charge of each building.”

“Although everyone has been mobilized, only civil servants can participate in the security work this time, and most of the staff of the management committee of the Chanba Ecological District where the meeting is held are business staff, and all these people have been driven home. I don’t know who will take over. Shaanxi No. 1 Zhao Yide has another chance to make a contribution and show his face.”

“I heard that the entertainment venues are closed.”

“Zhao Yide is the last direct descendant of Xi Jinping in the local area, and he will definitely be in the game next time. When Hangzhou G20, Zhao was the secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, and he has experience in doing this kind of thing.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li