Sudan Railways announced that a trip from Atbara to Port Sudan will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 18:00.

She said that the ticket value is twenty thousand pounds, and she also announced that a flight will operate from Port Sudan to Atbara on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 16:00, the ticket value is ten thousand pounds.

