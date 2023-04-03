Digitization is one of the core issues that banks have to manage in order to be successful in the long term. Targobank is therefore massively increasing its IT capacities and will create 100 new IT jobs in Duisburg by the end of 2024.

Alain Pflumio, head of Targobank IT. Photo: TARGOBANK

“When it comes to financial issues, more and more people are using their bank’s online services,” says Alain Pflumio, head of Targobank IT. “In addition to competent advice, financial service providers must therefore also offer first-class digital tools.” Targobank’s claim is to combine the best of two worlds and to merge the individual advice and service of a branch bank with the advantages of a digital bank. To this end, the bank is continuously developing its banking app and investing in its processes to support omni-channel banking. IT capacities are also required for the bank’s continued growth course and diversification strategy.

Digital transformation of Targobank

The bank’s IT unit, based at Targobank-Platz in Duisburg, currently consists of around 450 specialists. Junior and senior developers from the front end to the mainframe are now being hired. Specialists in the area of ​​native and mobile apps are also welcome. The task of the newly hired IT specialists will be to ensure the digital innovative strength of the bank in the long term. One of the potential areas of application is therefore the new Digital Factory of Targobank. Here, through flexible and cross-functional cooperation between different IT and business teams, digitization initiatives can be implemented much more effectively, faster and more customer-oriented.

“In this way, the IT colleagues contribute directly to the digital transformation of Targobank as part of the Digital Factory,” explains Alain Pflumio. Targobank also relies on networked and modern forms of cooperation. On the one hand, this includes flexible regulations with a view to home office and office attendance times. On the other hand, this means a holistic view of software development and responsibility for an application. “Our IT specialists do not work on isolated topics, but on the entire software development lifecycle – from planning to design and development to implementation,” explains Alain Pflumio. “This is an approach that is not common in the industry, but from our point of view it is successful and enriching for the specialists.” The same applies to international cooperation with Euro Information, the group’s internal IT service company in Strasbourg.

Benefits and benefits for employees at a glance

Flex office option that allows working from home (up to 50%)

Pension plan financed entirely by the employer to look to the future with more peace of mind

IT- und Bike-Leasing

Extensive training opportunities

More information about the open positions and the corresponding job advertisements can be found in the Targobank job board to find.