techniques and installation — idealista/news

Insert wooden slats into the wall it is an increasingly popular solution for those who want to give a touch of warmth and naturalness to indoor environments.

Il wood it is a versatile material suitable for different furnishing styles, both modern and classic. Thanks to its resistance and durability, it can also be used in humid environments such as bathrooms and kitchens. However, it is important to choose the right type of slats and follow some precautions to guarantee an aesthetic and functional result.

We will start by analyzing the different types of wooden slatted wall, such as solid slats, veneered ones and chipboard panels. Next, we’ll delve into installation techniques, fastening methods, and the tools needed for a job well done.

Types of walls with wooden slats

Not all wooden slats are created equal. Choosing the right one will simplify your task and give you an unparalleled design effect. Here are the most popular ones on the market.

Solid slats: they are made entirely of solid wood, a material that guarantees excellent resistance and durability over time.

they are made entirely of solid wood, a material that guarantees excellent resistance and durability over time. Veneered slats: they consist of a wooden or chipboard support covered with a thin layer of real wood. This solution allows you to obtain a look similar to solid wood, but at a lower cost.

they consist of a wooden or chipboard support covered with a thin layer of real wood. This solution allows you to obtain a look similar to solid wood, but at a lower cost. Chipboard panels: they are composed of wood chips pressed and glued together, with a decorative surface layer that reproduces the appearance of wood. Despite being an economical and versatile solution, chipboard panels are less resistant to humidity and may have a lower durability over time.

When choosing the wooden slats, it is also important to evaluate the environmental aspect. It is advisable to opt for FSC or PEFC certified products, which guarantee sustainable forest management and a reduced impact on the environment. Furthermore, it is good to consider the origin of the wood and its provenance, favoring local or low-impact products in terms of transport and logistics.

Installation: How do the wooden slats attach to the wall?

L’installation of wooden slats to the wall is a process that requires attention and precision. There are several techniques for attaching wooden laths to the wall, including:

necklace : a simple and quick solution, suitable for light battens and smooth walls. Simply apply glue to the back of the slats and press against the wall to adhere.

: a simple and quick solution, suitable for light battens and smooth walls. Simply apply glue to the back of the slats and press against the wall to adhere. Nails or screws : ideal for heavier slats or uneven walls. They require the use of a drill to drill holes in the wall and insert dowels, into which the battens are screwed or nailed.

: ideal for heavier slats or uneven walls. They require the use of a drill to drill holes in the wall and insert dowels, into which the battens are screwed or nailed. Fixing clips: a practical and safe system, which allows you to hook the strips to brackets fixed to the wall. This method is particularly suitable for large panels or in humid environments.

Once the method has been chosen, the wall must be prepared. First clean and level the surface, removing any residual dust, dirt or old paint. Furthermore, it is advisable to carry out an accurate survey of the measurements and mark the exact position of the strips with chalk or pencil, to avoid errors and misalignments.

Once ready, proceed with the installation of the battens as follows a logical order, for example starting from the bottom up or from a corner towards the center of the wall. Remember to leave spaces between one batten and another, to allow the wood to expand and contract according to changes in temperature and humidity

What are the advantages of wooden slats?

In addition to their aesthetic appearance, these wooden elements can also perform various practical functions. Let’s see what are some of their most common uses:

Thermal and acoustic insulation: wood is excellent natural insulator , able to improve the living comfort inside the spaces. By covering the walls with wooden strips, a quieter environment can be obtained with a more constant temperature.

wood is excellent , able to improve the living comfort inside the spaces. By covering the walls with wooden strips, a quieter environment can be obtained with a more constant temperature. Wall protection: the use of wooden slats can protect the walls from damage such as scratches or bumps, preserving their appearance over time.

the use of wooden slats can such as scratches or bumps, preserving their appearance over time. Environment customization: the wooden slats offer a wide range of options in terms of colours, textures and finishes, allowing you to create unique and personalized environments according to your tastes and needs.

In addition to these more common uses, wooden slats can also be employed in more creative and original design projects. For example, they can be used to create artistic compositions on the walls, to make headboards for the bed or to cover furniture and shelves. Thanks to their versatility, wooden slats lend themselves to a multitude of applications that can enrich interior spaces and give them a distinctive character.

Ideas and inspirations: examples of walls with wooden slats

The walls with wooden slats they can be made in many different ways, depending on your personal taste and the style of your home.

A very popular option is to use wooden slats to create a contrasting wall, which attracts attention and becomes the focal point of the room. You can choose between different finishes and colours, such as natural wood, pickled white or aged grey, to obtain the desired effect.

Another interesting idea is to combine wooden slats with other materials, such as exposed stone or brick, to create a texture effect particularly suitable for rustic or industrial environments.

If you want a more modern look, you can opt for wooden slats with a particular geometry such as hexagons or triangles, which create a dynamic pattern on the wall.

such as hexagons or triangles, which create a dynamic pattern on the wall. For a warmer and more welcoming atmosphere, you can use wooden strips to cover the entire wall of a room, such as the living room or bedroom. In this case, we advise you to choose a wood with a warm and natural tone, such as oak or walnut.

Finally, if you want to give a touch of originality to your home, you can experiment with the use of wooden strips of different sizes, colors and finishes, creating a artistic composition unique.

Don’t hesitate to search more inspiration and ideas online, visiting interior design blogs, specialized websites and image sharing platforms such as Pinterest. Remember that the key to achieving a successful result is to find the solution that best suits your needs and personal tastes.