Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 7 (Reporters Ye Haoming and Fan Xi) On the 7th, the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will officially start. Railways, road transport, civil aviation and other departments have adopted various measures to strengthen the Spring Festival travel service and safety management while doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, so as to ensure that the majority of passengers travel safely, orderly and warmly.

Passengers wait at Shenzhen North Railway Station on January 7.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season starts on January 7 and ends on February 15, a total of 40 days. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, it is estimated that the total passenger flow during the Spring Festival travel season will be about 2.095 billion, an increase of 99.5% over the same period in 2022, and recover to 70.3% of the same period in 2019. A maximum of 6,077 pairs of passenger trains can be operated on peak days before the Spring Festival, and a maximum of 6,107 pairs can be operated on peak days after the Spring Festival. The average daily flow of passenger cars on expressways during the Spring Festival travel period is about 26.2 million.

Create a healthy and safe travel environment. During the Spring Festival travel season, the railway department conscientiously implemented various measures for epidemic prevention and control and safety management, strengthened the organization of passenger flow at stations, guided passengers to enter and wait for trains in an orderly manner, kept a safe distance, and strengthened ventilation and disinfection of key places. Actively promote non-contact services, strengthen travel health promotion tips, strengthen employee health management, and guide passengers to wear masks throughout the journey. Coordinate and make good use of the resources of the new line and new station opened in 2022, as well as the newly commissioned Fuxing EMU and other advanced equipment, to enhance the overall function of the road network and improve passenger capacity.

On January 7, passengers checked the train number information in the waiting hall of Nanning East Railway Station.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

Strengthen the safety guarantee of road network operation. During the Spring Festival travel season, the road transportation department will carry out comprehensive inspection and maintenance of the facilities and equipment planned to be put into the Spring Festival travel season, and strengthen the dynamic monitoring and management of the “two passengers and one dangerous” vehicles during the operation process. Strengthen risk investigations on road sections such as long bridges and tunnels and continuous long downhill roads, and dynamically release weather conditions and traffic control information. In qualified passenger transport hubs, expressway service areas, drivers’ homes, etc., encourage the establishment of “health stations” or medical service points to provide medicines and separate rest places for private car owners, passengers and cargo drivers and passengers in need.

The civil aviation department actively guides airlines to arrange flight plans scientifically and rationally. Support overtime work on domestic routes during the Spring Festival travel season, and require airports to strengthen contact with local government spring travel agencies, notify the local area of ​​nighttime arrival and departure flights, passenger numbers, and other information in advance, and actively cooperate to ensure a smooth connection with the “last mile” of urban traffic. Continue to do a good job in guiding passenger flow, reduce passenger gatherings, provide passengers with non-contact services as much as possible, and do a good job in health testing of front-line employees and cleaning, disinfection and ventilation of key places, so that passengers can travel with peace of mind.