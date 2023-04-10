The CCP’s three-day “Ring Taiwan Warfare Police Patrol” and “United Sword” exercises entered their final day today (Monday, April 10). The drill was said to be a protest against ROC President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker McCarthy.

According to a Voice of America report, the WeChat public account and the Chinese Communist Party’s military current affairs news release platform “Study Corps” issued an article saying that the theater air force dispatched dozens of fighter planes to continue to patrol the Taiwan Strait and the north and south ends of Taiwan Island. Relying on joint intelligence support, Carry out drills of hunting and destroying sea and air ships and aircraft, and air blockade, and build a multi-directional situation of enclosing islands and locking Taiwan.

According to the content of the post, in the airspace of the mission, multiple batches of H-6K fighters with live ammunition mounted, under the support of early warning aircraft, fighter planes, and jammers, carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island; The Rocket Force troops on the deterrent and strike missions adopt tactics such as quick reaction from the surrounding area, fast attack by setting up an ambush, surveillance and strike, etc., conduct firepower tracking and aiming at moving targets at sea, and implement large-volume, multi-wave simulated firepower strikes; Destroyers and frigates on patrol and approaching missions conduct targeted raids on “enemy” evacuation ships, sea blockade and other operational drills.

During the military exercise around Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party officially proposed for the first time that it would implement simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan Island and the surrounding waters.

The official media “Global Times” quoted Zhao Xiaozhuo, a researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, as saying that the targets of strikes against Taiwan include three types of key targets: important places and key points in Taiwan. These three types of key targets are firstly important targets such as Taiwan’s important places, key points, and runways; secondly, important nodes supporting Taiwan’s military system; and thirdly, important targets for combating mobility.

The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China stated on Monday that as of 10 a.m., 59 sorties of Sukai 30, J-10/11/15/16, H-6, Yunyou-20, Yun-8, Yun-9 and Air Police 500 were detected. . Among them, 39 sorties crossed the center line and entered the southwest and southeast airspace; a total of 11 ships. In addition, the Shandong fleet of the Chinese Communist Party also conducts flight training in the western Pacific Ocean. The national army uses mission aircraft, ship and shore air defense, and anti-ship missile systems to closely monitor and respond.

Taiwan’s “Military News Agency” reported on Monday morning that in response to the CCP’s implementation of combat readiness and police patrols and exercises around Taiwan, the national army continued to strengthen its vigilance. Depart from the port, conduct preparation drills, and jointly defend the safety of the sea.

As Chinese military drills threaten Taiwan, U.S. warships enter the South China Sea on freedom of navigation missions.

Air Force Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command of the Communist Party of China, said that on Monday, the USS Milius “illegally” broke into the waters adjacent to Meischief Reef in the Nansha Islands without approval.

The U.S. military said in a statement that the destroyer’s actions complied with international law. The statement also said that after the freedom of navigation operation ended, “the Milius left the area of ​​the ultra vires claim and continued its mission in the South China Sea.”

Earlier, the “Liberty Times” exclusively reported that the US military plane suspected of entering the exercise area on the afternoon of the first day (Saturday) of the Chinese military exercise.

Senior Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Saturday that “strategic ambiguity” would not work. He told Fox News: “I think they (Beijing) are preparing for a possible blockade of Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party will test us fiercely before the election this year and next year. In 1961, Russia tried to isolate Berlin. So I worry that China may be in Set conditions for a blockade of Taiwan in the coming months and weeks, and if they do, we need a strong response.”

Graham said he was very open to using the U.S. military to defend Taiwan because it was in U.S. national security interests. He supports aid to Taiwan, which is a democracy, and supports increased training in Taiwan, as well as the supply of F-16 fighter jets that Taiwan needs.

“We are fairly confident that we have sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet our national security commitments,” a spokesman for the American Institute in Taiwan said Sunday.

