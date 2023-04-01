The mountain fire caused by burning gold paper for sacrifice was investigated and dealt with, and the department reminded——

Do not bring kindling to the mountains for civilized sacrifices

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Jinzhi) The Tomb-sweeping Day is approaching, and forest fires caused by illegal burning of gold paper or setting off fireworks and firecrackers during tomb-sweeping on the mountain have become the main hidden dangers of forest fire prevention. In order to further play the role of case warning education, enhance the public’s awareness of forest fire prevention safety, and prevent the occurrence of wild fires in the mountains and forests, yesterday, the Fengze District Fire Prevention Office collected and sorted out 6 cases in the past years that were investigated and punished for burning gold paper for sacrifices. A warning is issued to remind the citizens to sacrifice in a civilized way, not to bring kindling up the mountain, and setting off firecrackers is strictly prohibited. It is hoped that the residents will enhance their awareness of forest fire prevention, prevent forest fires, and protect the green mountains and forests together.

At about 11 o’clock on April 1, 2021, Wang (female, 69 years old, from Cizao) worshiped and swept the cemetery on a hill behind the Weixin Dihao Ceramics Factory in Jiangjun Villa, Cizao Town, Jinjiang City. Ignite the nearby weeds, burn for about an hour, and burn an area of ​​about 8 mu. After the incident, Cizao Police Station of Jinjiang Public Security Bureau summoned Wang to the case according to law. After review, Wang confessed to the illegal fact that he used fire in the wild to cause the fire, and was detained for seven days according to law.

At about 14:00 on April 3, 2021, Hong took a lighter to the family cemetery in the small woods near the Laicuo Lingtang in Xiyuan, Jinjiang City. Burning gold paper caused the surrounding woods to catch fire. The burned area was about 100 square meters. After the incident, the Xiyuan Police Station of the Jinjiang Public Security Bureau quickly intervened in the investigation and summoned Hong to the case according to law. After examination, Hong confessed to the illegal fact that he used fire in the wild to cause the fire. Hong was detained for seven days according to the law because he refused to implement the decisions and orders issued by the people’s government during the state of emergency.

On April 4, 2021, the Anhai Police Station of the Jinjiang Public Security Bureau received a report from the masses that the grass next to the two cemeteries was on fire. After receiving the report, the police from the Anhai Police Station rushed to the scene to assist the Anhai Fire Squadron to quickly extinguish the fire. After investigation, the cause of the two grassland fires was caused by the burning of gold paper by Wang and Yan, and the two suspects were then taken back to the police station for investigation. Because they were suspected of refusing to implement the decisions and orders issued by the people’s government in accordance with the law under the state of emergency, Wang and Yan were sentenced to administrative detention for 10 days in accordance with the law.

At about 10:30 on April 4, 2021, the police from Longhu Police Station of Jinjiang City Public Security Bureau patrolled the mountain in Shixia Village, Longhu Town, Jinjiang City. Shi Mouyou, who was burning gold paper on the mountain, was seized on the spot and fined 200 yuan.

At about 12:50 on April 4, 2021, a fire broke out in an abandoned weed field next to a cemetery in Zhaolian Community, Beifeng Street, Fengze District. After investigation, the fire in the waste weed field was caused by the burning of gold paper by Chen Moumou. Chen Moumou took the initiative to call the fire alarm and put out the fire with community emergency personnel. The suspect was then taken back to the police station for investigation. Chen Moumou was sentenced to administrative detention in accordance with the law on suspicion of refusing to implement the decisions and orders issued by the people’s government in accordance with the law during the state of emergency.

At about 15:00 on April 4, 2021, the police from the Longhu Police Station of the Jinjiang Public Security Bureau dispatched the police to put out the fire on the mountain of Wucuo Village, Longhu Town, Jinjiang City. Sentenced to administrative detention for five days.