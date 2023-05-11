The domestic Holm bank is expanding its reach in the leasing market

Holm Bank, based on Estonian capital, started offering leasing to private individuals to finance the purchase of vehicles and supplemented the leasing offering to companies.

According to the head of the bank, Kaspar Kalvet, the situation is favorable for the launch of new services, because there are not enough leasing solutions on the market today, the terms of which are tailor-made, taking into account the expectations and possibilities of a person or a company.

“Holm’s previous experience in serving private individuals and companies has given us a sufficient understanding of what kind of service is needed and how we can create new value alongside the current leasing product providers,” confirmed Kalvet.

According to him, the most important thing for both private and business customers is the efficient process of the leasing service and a pleasant customer experience. “When it comes to the private client, Holm remains true to its principle that the client’s capabilities and needs must be assessed responsibly, while requesting the service and concluding the contract must be as convenient and fast as possible for the client. Our goal is to enable such efficient management that the customer can drive home with a new car without leaving the seller’s office,” said Kalvet.

According to Holm’s manager, the bank has been offering leasing through partners for many years to corporate clients to finance the purchase of property. “We expanded the leasing solutions offered to companies because we see that the conditions of today’s service providers are too rigid for many business customers. More and more companies need a more flexible and personal approach when financing the purchase of their vehicles, machinery and equipment, and the Holm team can offer it both directly and in cooperation with sellers,” said Kalvet.

According to him, Holm’s strength lies in the fact that the bank’s experts evaluate companies as a whole, looking at more than just individual financial ratios. “We have the ability to analyze with the client their business plan, business perspectives related to the acquisition of new equipment, and evaluate the ways in which the company mitigates risks. Companies get a partner in the form of a bank advisor, who helps them think through the investment plan in even more detail and designs a tailor-made financing solution based on it,” said the head of Holm Bank.

Holm bank offers private and business customers various leasing products such as operating lease, capital lease, installment payment. Both new and used assets are financed. The minimum amount to be financed is €10,000 and the maximum leasing period is 7 years.

Holm Bank AS is a bank based on Estonian capital, licensed by the European Central Bank. Holm Bank owns the brands Liisi and Holm. The bank’s services include term deposits, physical and virtual credit cards, financing for private and business customers, and installment payments. The bank also offers term deposits in Germany and Austria through the Raisin platform and owns the company Holm Bank Latvia SIA, which operates as a financial service provider in Latvia.