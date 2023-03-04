9
- The First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee Opens in Beijing Securities Network China Securities Network
- The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee – People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
- Editorial: China’s two sessions show confidence and vitality to the world World Wide Web
- Zhang Cong, chairman of Shihua Media Group, was invited to attend the meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Sin Chew Daily
- The first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee opened in Beijing Xi Jinping Li Keqiang Li Zhanshu Li Qiang Zhao Leji Han Zheng Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi Wang Qishan attended the meeting Congratulations Outlook Oriental Weekly
