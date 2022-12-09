Home News The Immaculate Conception on skis in Falcade-San Pellegrino: wonderful slopes and lots of people
The Immaculate Conception on skis in Falcade-San Pellegrino: wonderful slopes and lots of people

The Immaculate Conception on skis in Falcade-San Pellegrino: wonderful slopes and lots of people

A lot of desire for skiing. A real assault on the slopes of Belluno on the day of the Immaculate Conception. Perhaps frightened by the weather forecast, which shows worsening weather for the weekend, thousands of skiers took advantage of the splendid sunny day to try their hand at the first ski descents of the season. In Diego Costa’s images, the slopes of Falcade-San Pellegrino

